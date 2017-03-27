DMN Marketing Hall of Femme Ticket Giveaway

The Monday Stack: 3/27/2017

By March 27, 2017

Our weekly column about marketing tech and ops

CMS Enters New Paradigm Shift

By March 27, 2017

It's more important than ever for brands to choose the right platform

Trump Aims to "Salesforce" Government

By March 27, 2017

A new Washington office will streamline government by using business leaders and business tactics.

Q&A with Oracle's Katrina Gosek

By March 27, 2017

Oracle's senior director of product strategy for commerce talks industry change, what B2B and B2C marketers can learn from each other, and the role of the brick-and-mortar store

TechStyle Goes Beyond Big Data

By March 24, 2017

A look at how the company's fast-fashion division supplements its digital data with face-to-face insights

One on One: Kevin Lindsay on the Experience Business

By March 24, 2017

At Adobe Summit 2017, Kevin Lindsay gives his perspective on the "experience business" theme

One on One: Yahoo's Courtney McKlveen on Retail Advertising

By March 24, 2017

McKlveen dishes on the current retail environment, and how marketers are finally actioning omnichannel in 2017.

Video Gets Interactive

By March 24, 2017

Examining the Cost of Customer Acquisition in the Age of Walled Gardens

By March 23, 2017

With costs rising, marketers face choice between cheaper paths through walled gardens or building out their own profiles at a larger cost.

Cosabella: Shocked by Albert

By March 23, 2017

Family-owned luxury lingerie company Cosabella is placing its faith in AI

