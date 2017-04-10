YouTube is Getting Safer for Brands

Changes to YouTube's partner program will make it harder for new channels to make money, but safer for successful creators.



A new YouTube monetization policy announced last week makes it impossible for channels to run ads on their videos unless the channel has reached 10,000 total views; a complete 180 on the company's previous YouTube Partner Program (YPP), which began allowing anyone to upload videos and start making money in 2007.

This change may seem like a response to the recent advertiser boycott of the platform, but YouTube has been planning the policy change since November, according to the Wall Street Journal. YouTube states that the change is intended to protect content creators who are having their videos ripped and reuploaded by bad actors.

Under the new policy, channels that reach 10,000 lifetime views and want to monetize will apply to the YPP and will be able to serve ads on their videos, pending an approval process that checks the channel's content against YouTube's content policies.

For brands, this should be a welcomed change. The new YPP should weed out many of the unsavory channels that post stolen or hateful content, which is what kicked off the advertiser exodus in the first place. However, smaller companies and new creators will now be creating and posting content for free until they reach the 10,000 view threshold — a demoralizing prospect considering the investment required to make strong brand video. Though, the new YPP probably won't affect channels that are already performing negatively.

Whether the new YPP is enough to bring back scorned advertisers remains to be seen.