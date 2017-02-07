February 07, 2017

What YouTube's Super Chat Means for Marketers

Share this content:

Video advertising is about to get interesting.youtube

YouTube logo
YouTube logo

Google's video powerhouse YouTube has finally started rolling out an in-app, mobile live-streaming feature, according to the company's blog.

YouTube creators with more than 10,000 subscribers will now be able to launch livestreams directly from the YouTube app; although, the company says it intends to roll out the feature across a broader user base soon.

While YouTube's decision to finally dive into the live-streaming market is news enough, marketers may be even more interested in the platform's simultaneous launch of YouTube Super Chat.

Super Chat is a commenting tool that allows viewers to pay to pin their comments to live streams. These saved comments can last up to five hours, depending on the amount paid, and are moderated by the streamer. Revenue from Super Chats is split between YouTube and the streamer, similar to how marketers use AdSense today.

The feature aims to garner engagement between content creators and viewers while also giving creators a way to monetize streams. Super Chat will be available to users viewing live streams via the YouTube mobile app.

Paid comments aren't exactly new to the live streaming world, but such a feature on such a massive video platform is unprecedented. Brands like Lego, PlayStation, and Red Bull already have millions of subscribers, many of whom could come into a live stream through a push notification (YouTube notifies users of new content from their subscribed channels) and pay to have their comments read by the brand and audience, alike. Brands could potentially do the same with their video influencer clients.

It's unclear when or if Super Chat will expand beyond YouTube's live streams, but it looks like the live-streaming market is about to shift for brand marketers.

Loading links....
Related Articles
Related Topics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

We recently were named B2B Magazine's Direct Marketing Agency of the Year, and with good reason: We make real, measureable, positive change happen for our clients. A full-service agency founded in 1974, Bader Rutter expertly helps you get the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right channels. As we engage our clients' audiences along their journey, direct marketing (email, direct mail, phone, SMS) and behavioral marketing (SEM, retargeting, contextual) channels deliver information relevant to the needs of each stage. We are experts at implementing and leveraging marketing technologies such as CRM and marketing automation in order to synchronize sales and marketing communications. Our team of architects and activators plan, execute, measure and adjust in real time to ensure the strategy is working as needed and change things if it's not.

Find out more here »

DMN's Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here