Spotlight On: YouTube Metrics

DMN editors discuss the disturbing trend of web powers misreporting video performance, and why marketers are ultimately powerless.

With video commanding so much of marketers' attention, it's quite troubling that both Facebook and YouTube have disclosed issues in their video metrics. At least, that's the stance Keith O'Brien and I share.

We discussed the details of the company's' metrics mishaps, the uneasy situation for marketers, and why, ultimately, there's nothing marketers can do about it.