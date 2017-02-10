February 10, 2017

Spotlight On: Pokémon Go's Valentine's Day Event

The mighty Pokémon Go peaked in mid July last year with some 45 million active users. With it's baked-in ability to drive users to physical locations, it seemed the game was poised to completely redefine mobile marketing in the age of augmented reality.

That hasn't been the case. Still, the game continues to enthrall its base, and Niantic, the developers of Pokémon Go, are using Valentine's Day to garner engagement from players. Kim Davis and Perry Simpson discuss missed marketing potential in DMN's latest Spotlight On podcast.

