Spotlight On: Hollywood Going Mobile on Snapchat

Snapchat's Discover platform could change mobile video as we know it.



Mobile video remains a hot topic in marketing, as does Snapchat. The two are rarely linked in coverage, especially not in the way that TechCrunch's Josh Constine did in a recent post, where he posits that Snapchat could be the HBO of mobile.

DMN's Keith O'Brien and Perry Simpson discuss the plausibility of Constine's piece, as well as whether marketers have a play in experimental video like Snapchat's Discover platform.