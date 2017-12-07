December 07, 2017

Reddit Joins the Sprinklr Portfolio

Share this content:
Reddit is a major social channel
Reddit is a major social channel

When you think social media, you probably think Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest -- maybe Google+ too. But what about Reddit?

The self-styled front-page of the Internet, which turned twelve this year, is not just a news and media aggregator of course. It's also a collection of sub-reddits -- hundreds of thousands of user driven forums which collectively represent one of the biggest social media platforms in the world. It's one of the top five websites in the U.S., according to Alexa, beating Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram according to Alexa's metrics (it lags behind YouTube and Facebook).

At the same time, it's maintained a reputation of being something of a wild west, spawning Reddits focused on pornography, violence, leaked photos, and fake news like "Pizzagate." It's a risky environment for brands, and many will choose not to play there: But for those who want to connect with the half a billion monthly visitors, the logistics just got easier.

Sprinklr, the billion dollar unicorn with social media management at the heart of its offering, today announced a partnership with Reddit which will allow brands to manage their Reddit presence directly from the Sprinklr dashboard. This makes Sprinklr the first enterprise social media management platform to have listening and publishing access to Reddit. In practice, that means the ability to:

  • Analyze Reddit pages for relevant conversations, route issues to correct employees, and receive and send messages, images, etc -- all within Sprinklr
  • Access both real-time and historical Reddit data around topics of interest
  • React to crisis situations
  • Segement audiences for targeting

In effect, brands can now treat Reddit like Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn. Some brands will likely remain hands-off, but brands trying to reach the 18-29 year demographic will take notice.

Related Articles
Related Topics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above