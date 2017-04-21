April 21, 2017

One on One: Why Interactive Storytelling is Key for Gen Z

Episode's Michael Dawson reveals the best tactics to reach today's teenage female consumers.

Marketers have been infatuated with the millennial generation since this prominent demographic began coming into its buyer power. But in recent years there's been an increased focus on even younger consumers, namely generations Y and Z (great names).

There's much to discuss about either generation, but during our latest podcast with Michael Dawson, head of studio at the mobile storytelling app Episode, we focus in on what hits strongest with generation Z. Listen below to hear Dawson dish on how powerful storytelling and interactivity resonates with today's teenage female audience.

