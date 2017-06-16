June 16, 2017

One on One: Tony Chen on the YouTube Exodus

Share this content:

Channel Factory's Tony Chen dishes on YouTube's mass exodus of advertisers earlier this year.

Social networks are turning over a new leaf in their effort to be more transparent and trustworthy spaces for marketers. One of the major catalysts was the mass exodus of advertisers from Google and YouTube earlier this year, when brands began boycotting the networks due to the unsafe place their ads were appearing — sometimes alongside offensive or even terrorist-inspired content.

YouTube has since made efforts to correct these issues, but the effects of the dust-up are still being felt.

Tony Chen, founder and CEO at Channel Factory, speaks on the events of early 2017 on YouTube, brand safety in a UGC dominated digital world, and some of the issues that still dog monetization of YouTube today.

Welcome to Artificial Intelligence Week, a week at DMN where we examine the state of AI in marketing.

See all of the pieces here.

Previous Post
Similar Articles

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Brightcove is the world's leading video platform. The most innovative and respected brands confidently rely on Brightcove to solve their most demanding communication challenges because of the unmatched performance and flexibility of our platform, our global scale and reliability, and our award-winning service. With thousands of customers and an industry-leading suite of cloud video products, Brightcove enables customers to drive compelling business results.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above