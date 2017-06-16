One on One: Tony Chen on the YouTube Exodus

Channel Factory's Tony Chen dishes on YouTube's mass exodus of advertisers earlier this year.

Social networks are turning over a new leaf in their effort to be more transparent and trustworthy spaces for marketers. One of the major catalysts was the mass exodus of advertisers from Google and YouTube earlier this year, when brands began boycotting the networks due to the unsafe place their ads were appearing — sometimes alongside offensive or even terrorist-inspired content.

YouTube has since made efforts to correct these issues, but the effects of the dust-up are still being felt.

Tony Chen, founder and CEO at Channel Factory, speaks on the events of early 2017 on YouTube, brand safety in a UGC dominated digital world, and some of the issues that still dog monetization of YouTube today.