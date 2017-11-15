One on One: Social is Ripe for Innovation says Rod Favaron

I sat down with Rod Favaron, Chairman and CEO of Spredfast at their Austin HQ, talks about how the social media space is evolving, about comparing marketing outcomes across channels, and about the increasing importance of conversational social channels Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Jim Rudden, Spredfast's CMO, stopped for a chat after the meeting and offered some of his own thoughts on corporate responsibility in a social world.