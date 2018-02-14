February 14, 2018

One on One: Michael Philippe on Connecting Audiences with their Passions

A studio? A software company? A series of social channels? Keli Network hit two billion views per month last year for its video content consumed on social platforms: "Distributing content to where people are," as Michael Philippe, Keli CEO, says. Take a deep dive into the social video space, and learn why branded content is now more important than pre-roll or mid-roll. Keli brings content expertise, technology, and analytics to the challenge — including AI-driven in-video metrics. From Facebook Watch to body-painting, don't miss this conversation.

