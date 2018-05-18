May 18, 2018

One on One: Mia Vallo — Pictures People Want to See

National Geographic, 130 years old, an iconic publishing brand if ever there was one. Did you know it's also a social media giant? It's the biggest brand on Instagram (88 million followers) — the biggest; let that sink in — and a major player on Facebook (44 million) and Twitter (almost 23 million). It also has a visually stunning website. Mia Vallo attributes its digital success in part to "Simply beautiful pictures; pictures people want to see." But as VP analytics, working closely with the Nat Geo social media team, she knows there's plenty of thought and effort behind the brand's remarkable social reach. In this conversation she lets us into some of her thinking about audiences, sentiment, engagement, and the brand's ongoing social mission. I spoke with Mia at Socialbakers Engage 2018.

