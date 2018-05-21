May 21, 2018

One on One: Ivor Crotty — "Passionate About Social"

Share this content:

It's no longer possible to disentangle the commercial, political, and cultural threads of social — brands need to be ready to deal with it all. Few brands are as embattled as RT, originally a TV network funded by the Russian government to provide views of Russia to the outside world; now a multi-channel media platform with an emphasis on hard news. Ivor Crotty, deputy director of creative and innovation at RT, doesn't just talk about brand risk; he talks about "brand toxicity," as RT seeks to be a trusted voice in a world of bots and fake social accounts, Wikileaks, the fall-out from Cambridge Analytica, and Russian interference in US elections. "Lord grant me the serenity to accept things I cannot change," he says.

Crotty explains how he came to move from investigative journalism in the Republic of Ireland to working in Moscow, and how a long form, cross-platform social media project on the 100th Anniversary of the death of the Romanovs, won awards and some much-needed respect from peers. Check out #ROMANOVS100 here.

Recommended for you
Related Articles
Related Topics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

PAN Communications is an award-winning integrated marketing and public relations agency for B2B technology and healthcare brands. PAN's data-driven approach allows the firm to specialize in public relations, social media, content and influencer marketing, and data and analytics. PAN partners with brands to create unique, integrated campaigns that captivate audiences.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above