One on One: Brian Reed says Brands Should Protect Themselves

Brian Reed, CMO of Baltimore, Maryland-based social media security service ZeroFOX, gives us some nerve-wracking examples of brand damage, and explains how marketers can protect their social efforts against:

Hashtag hacking

Impersonations

Social-based spear phishing

Cyberattacks

and other nightmares. Read more from Brian about staying safe here.