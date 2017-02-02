Majority of Super Bowl Audience Engages with Social Media

The biggest football game of the year has quickly become one of the biggest marketing days of the year.

While television commercials may receive the most publicity, most consumer engagement will take place on social media.

An estimated 78% of the Super Bowl audience will engage with social media while watching the game, according to a report entitled “The Biggest Football Game” by Influence Central.

The preferred channels for consumers during the Super Bowl are (in specific order): Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

When asked by Influence Central about their number one social media activity during the game, 38% of consumers said “sharing my thoughts about the commercials,” while 32% selected “on-field play.”

“One key change that's emerged has been the way social media has become entwined into the fabric of the Biggest Game in Football,” said Stacy DeBroff

Founder & CEO at Influence Central. “This social engagement represents a sizable audience for online marketing, as well as offers up a platform for brand placements and brand content.”

Much like other holidays, the trend has created a surge of potential marketing space in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

“The weeks leading up to game-day represent a powerful moment in time for brands, as consumers put considerable care into party prep – even for casual gatherings,” said DeBroff. “For example, Pinterest becomes the go-to search and discovery channel, as 68% of consumers turn there for inspiration.”

The report was based on a survey conducted in late 2016. Influence Central surveyed more than 450 U.S. consumers over the age of 21, who typically watch the Biggest Game in Football each February – with the goal of identifying consumer trends around this annual sporting event. Ninety-five percent of respondents were women, and 92% have kids.