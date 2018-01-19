One on One: MLB All-Star Shawn Green on Telling Your Brand Story

Shawn Green is a two-time major league All-Star right-fielder. His 15-year career landed him on several teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. Upon his retirement in 2008, Green was one of the only active MLB players to have 300 home runs, 400 doubles, 150 stolen bases and a .280 batting average – which, if you know anything about baseball, is no easy feat.

Now, Green has set his sights on social media. In 2014, he teamed up with lifelong friend Daniel Kirschner to start Greenfly – a business software company that connects brands to their advocates to create engaging digital content. Kirschner's career has spanned multiple roles, serving as Senior Advisor on Internet Policy at the FCC and Head of Corporate Affairs at Activision Blizzard.

We sat down with Green and Kirschner to discuss the changing social media landscape, how brands can connect with their fans, and how changes with Facebook's algorithm could create a big shake up for media.

