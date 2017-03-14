March 14, 2017

48 Million Twitter Accounts Exposed as Bots

Share this content:

Study suggests that Twitter is delivering misleading analytics

Twitter
Twitter

Data has never been more important to marketers, which is why it is always all the more alarming when it's suggested that a platform is delivering false analytics.

Approximately 15% of Twitter accounts — some 48 million — are bots rather than people, according to new research from the University of Southern California and Indiana University

While the research is troubling news for Twitter, which has struggled to elevate its user base in the face of growing competition; it is perhaps more frustrating for marketers who trusted the engagement data.

The report elaborates on the percentage of bots, by stating that complex bots could have shown up as humans in their model, "making even the 15% figure a conservative estimate."

There are benefits to social media bots, such as automatic alerts of natural disasters or customer service responses; yet the report points out downsides as well.

“...there is a growing record of malicious applications of social bots. Some emulate human behavior to manufacture fake grassroots political support… [and] promote terrorist propaganda and recruitment,” says the report. There have been many — and recent — reports of Russian Twitter bot armies delivering propaganda.

Another downside, not listed in the report, is the implication for brands using Twitter to elevate reputation and deliver marketing messages. How can they evaluate social marketing performance if engagement data is artificially inflated?

Loading links....
Related Articles
Related Topics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

We recently were named B2B Magazine's Direct Marketing Agency of the Year, and with good reason: We make real, measureable, positive change happen for our clients. A full-service agency founded in 1974, Bader Rutter expertly helps you get the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right channels. As we engage our clients' audiences along their journey, direct marketing (email, direct mail, phone, SMS) and behavioral marketing (SEM, retargeting, contextual) channels deliver information relevant to the needs of each stage. We are experts at implementing and leveraging marketing technologies such as CRM and marketing automation in order to synchronize sales and marketing communications. Our team of architects and activators plan, execute, measure and adjust in real time to ensure the strategy is working as needed and change things if it's not.

Find out more here »

DMN's Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here