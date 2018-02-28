February 28, 2018

One on One: Carol Meyers on Marketing And Security

What do you do when customer security is at risk?

A data breach can put your company in a sticky situation. Oftentimes, there are a lot of moving parts that require cross-department cooperation to stay on top of the situation, while remaining informative – and more importantly – compliant.

The role marketing plays can be a crucial one. In the event of a breach, marketing is on the front lines when it comes to messaging and timing. After the breach, the focus can often turn to repairing potential damage, to lifting reputation, and restoring brand trust.

In this podcast, we sit down with Carol Meyers, CMO of cybersecurity and compliance company Rapid7, to discuss how companies can best prepare for a potential security threat.

