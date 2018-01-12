Team Talk: Keep Politics Out of Marketing?

DMN spent the run-up to the 2016 Presidential election discussing in some detail the impact of marketing-type data analytics, not to mention social media, on the respective campaigns. Since then we've returned repeatedly to issues which affect brand safety in the age of Trump. But should marketing be kept separate from politics? Does that even make sense when brands are looking for ever-more personalized engagement.

The DMN editorial team sat down to debate it.