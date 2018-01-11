January 11, 2018

Dreamers: Big Tech and Social Media Demand Action

Share this content:
Dreamers: Big Tech and Social Media Demand Action
Dreamers: Big Tech and Social Media Demand Action

In a letter sent to the Republican and Democratic Congressional leaders yesterday, 115 prominent business leaders called for a "permanent bipartisan legislative solution" to enable DACA recipients to continue living and working in the United States. President Trump recently announced an end to the program; a decision blocked this week by a federal judge.

Leaders of big technology companies, including those involved in marketing technology and social media, are highly prominent in the list. Among those signing the letter who are overseeing companies which are currently offer marketing suites, CRMs (or other key marketing tech solutions) are:

  • Ginni Rometty (IBM)
  • Brad Smith (Microsoft)
  • Meg Whitman (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
  • Marc Benioff (Salesforce)
  • Sundar Pichai (Google)

Representing social media:

  • Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandburg (Facebook)
  • Jeff Weiner (LinkedIn)
  • Jack Dorsey (Twitter)

And others involved in the marketing or agency space, or vendors we somehow get around to writing about often enough (we use some of their products too):

  • Tim Cook (Apple)
  • Drew Houston (Dropbox)
  • Julie Sweet (North America, Accenture)
  • Jeff Bezos (Amazon)
  • Tim Armstrong (Oath)
  • Chuck Robbins (Cisco)
  • Stewart Butterfield (Slack)
  • Aaron Levie (Box)
  • Hadi Partovi (Code.org)

And let's just mention Matthew Shay of the NRF, who is bringing the big retail expo to the Javits here in New York next week.

Many other business leaders on the list, from a range of other verticals, but we thought it was worth noting this strong showing from the tech world.

Recommended for you
Related Articles
Related Topics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above