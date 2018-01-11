Dreamers: Big Tech and Social Media Demand Action

In a letter sent to the Republican and Democratic Congressional leaders yesterday, 115 prominent business leaders called for a "permanent bipartisan legislative solution" to enable DACA recipients to continue living and working in the United States. President Trump recently announced an end to the program; a decision blocked this week by a federal judge.

Leaders of big technology companies, including those involved in marketing technology and social media, are highly prominent in the list. Among those signing the letter who are overseeing companies which are currently offer marketing suites, CRMs (or other key marketing tech solutions) are:

Ginni Rometty (IBM)

Brad Smith (Microsoft)

Meg Whitman (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Marc Benioff (Salesforce)

Sundar Pichai (Google)

Representing social media:

Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandburg (Facebook)

Jeff Weiner (LinkedIn)

Jack Dorsey (Twitter)

And others involved in the marketing or agency space, or vendors we somehow get around to writing about often enough (we use some of their products too):

Tim Cook (Apple)

Drew Houston (Dropbox)

Julie Sweet (North America, Accenture)

Jeff Bezos (Amazon)

Tim Armstrong (Oath)

Chuck Robbins (Cisco)

Stewart Butterfield (Slack)

Aaron Levie (Box)

Hadi Partovi (Code.org)

And let's just mention Matthew Shay of the NRF, who is bringing the big retail expo to the Javits here in New York next week.

Many other business leaders on the list, from a range of other verticals, but we thought it was worth noting this strong showing from the tech world.