IRCE: A Strategic, On Trend Conference for All eRetailers

This content is sponsored by IRCE

Since 2005, the Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition (IRCE) has been one of the top conferences for the eCommerce industry. The 14th annual IRCE kicks off on June 5, in Chicago, with Oracle, Netsuite, and Bronto as Title Sponsors.

Among the key exhibitors at the four day event are Amazon Business, ChannelAdvisor, Classy Llama, CHL eCommerce, eBay, Magento Commerce, Mailchimp, Walmart, and Paypal.

Headlining the conference with keynote addresses will be Dave Gilboa, co-founder and CEO of Warby Parker; the eyeglasses brand Mariah Chase, CEO of plus-size women's clothing brand Eloquii; Alon Cohen, president and co-founder of Houzz; and Seth Godin, a familiar presence on the conference circuit, a very popular speaker, and prolific author. His most recent book, What To Do When It's Your Turn, deals with embracing pressure and doing the work which matters.

Other guest speakers include representatives from Pinterest, Petco, and Weight Watchers, as well as analyst firms Gartner and Forrester.

One of the main themes of the conference will be using cutting edge strategies and technology to understand and reach customers across a multitude of devices and channels. Among the conference “tracks” are: eCommerce technology, managing technology, omnichannel leadership, and marketing: new tactics. High level decision-markers aren't overlooked, with sessions on strategies for top executives and brand building.

Whenever retailers – and especially internet retailers – get together, one topic of conversation is bound to be Amazon; and sure enough, IRCE offers an “Amazon & Me” workshop.

The exhibit hall is going to be both large and packed, boasting over 600 exhibiting companies. Attendees will be able to explore a significant range of business solutions, all under one roof. And if networking is at the top of mind, there's a welcome reception, where you can chat and connect with vendors and fellow attendees.

IRCE is a conference for eRetailers looking to take their operations to the next level. Plus, one lucky winner will drive off in a new Mercedes Benz. Not too shabby.

More details, including how to register here.



