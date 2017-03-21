March 21, 2017

Foursquare Unveils Predictive Analytics Platform

Foursquare continues to bulk up its enterprise offerings, unveiling a new way for retailers to better understand the habits of their customers. 

The location and data app unveiled Foursquare Location Intelligence for Analytics, which will enable brick and mortar companies to analyze traffic patterns and better target customers with advertising. 

Per TechCrunch

Retailers will be able to use the dashboard to see foot-traffic data across metrics like gender, age and new versus returning customers — on a national or citywide scale. They also can compare their foot traffic against a set of competitors and their category as a whole.

The service will provide aggregate trends for over 5,000 retail brands along with individual brand performance. Key metrics include: loyalty and defections analysis, penetration and visit frequency, and cohort tracking and analysis.

