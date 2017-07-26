July 26, 2017

Examining Recent Omnichannel Successes

Here's a collection of recent DMN content that exemplifies successful omnichannel strategies, as well as a few tips to help bring omnichannel mainstream

Omnichannel is one of the most important topics in digital marketing. Although success with omnichannel has been a prime objective for marketers, it's not as easily achieved as you might think.

Still, there are examples out there of brands that put in the work and changed their strategy from the ground up —restructuring their entire organization if need be — to position themselves to properly execute an omnichannel strategy. DMN has covered several such stories in the last year.

Here, we've gathered several recent DMN articles that either showcase a business that achieved omnichannel success, or highlights trends in marketing that can improve omnichannel for the better.

Welcome to Omnichannel Week, a week at DMN where we examine the state of omnichannel marketing.

See all of the pieces here.

Omnichannel Integration as a Marketing Stack Strategy

"It's not about technology, it's about the application of the technology to fuel the omnichannel experience." That's Mark Tack, GVP marketing at Acxiom, talking about a conceptual and practical approach to rationalizing the fragmented marketing stack which Acxiom calls "the Omnichannel Integrator." The...

Ralph Lauren's Store Closure Might be an Omnichannel Blessing

Image source: Thinkstock.com Ralph Lauren announced this week that it will no longer develop its new eCommerce platform in-house, and will instead outsource that work to the Salesforce Commerce Cloud. This move to Salesforce signals a sea change in the company's digital strategy. According to ZD Net...

How Three Luxury Brands Are Adapting to an Omnichannel World

Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Cartier. These brands are synonymous with luxury. But how do companies become associated with opulence and grandeur? According to Ketty Maisonrouge, president of the Luxury Education Foundation, luxury is all about the emotion lavish products induce. But it also encapsulates...

Why "Omnichannel" Continues to Frustrate Retailers

Image source: Thinkstock There can't be too many business professionals more tired of discussing the nebulous concept of omnichannel marketing than retailers, the very group omnichannel is supposed to benefit the most. At least, that was the spirit of a panel held during the Millennial 20/20 conference...

Luxury Appliance Brand Serves Delectable Omnichannel Experience

Just because a brand is popular in one part of the world that doesn't mean that its popularity automatically transcends to other international markets. European appliance manufacturer Gaggenau knows this firsthand. The company tried to break into the American market this past fall by debuting a pop-up...

An AI Approach to Omnichannel

Marketers have access to more data on their customers than ever before. The challenge is getting rapid insights from all the channels used, in time to act effectively. One solution is an AI-powered customer retargeting platform for omni-channel marketing operations. Abhi Yadav, ZyloTech's co-founder...

10 Omnichannel Stats Every Marketer Should Know

While not every business has the resources or data available to embrace the omnichannel approach to marketing, achieving a consistent view of customers across channels and technologies should be at, or near the top of marketer's list of priorities. If the deluge of articles, books, panels, quotes and...

