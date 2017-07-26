Examining Recent Omnichannel Successes

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Here's a collection of recent DMN content that exemplifies successful omnichannel strategies, as well as a few tips to help bring omnichannel mainstream

Omnichannel is one of the most important topics in digital marketing. Although success with omnichannel has been a prime objective for marketers, it's not as easily achieved as you might think.

Still, there are examples out there of brands that put in the work and changed their strategy from the ground up —restructuring their entire organization if need be — to position themselves to properly execute an omnichannel strategy. DMN has covered several such stories in the last year.

Here, we've gathered several recent DMN articles that either showcase a business that achieved omnichannel success, or highlights trends in marketing that can improve omnichannel for the better.