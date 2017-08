Best Places to Work Winner Podcast: Cordial

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Adaptive messaging platform provider Cordial was the winner in the small-sized business category of DMN's Best Places to Work poll. In this podcast episode, cofounder and CEO Jeremy Swift defines what adaptive messaging means to him and shares the number one mistake marketers make when it comes to thinking about this concept. He also tells the story of how the Disney movie Mary Poppins inspired his company's name.