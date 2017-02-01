Zapp RideShare Aims to Change Commute with Mobile

How a ride-sharing service communicates with commuters



Zapp RideShare

If a brand is intent on rolling on new technology, the best way to market it is through new technology.

So, when Zapp RideShare Inc was attempting to change the way people commute while reducing carbon emissions, how did it tell everyone?

Evolve to expand

Zapp RideShare currently has a presence on the University of South Carolina campus, the city of Columbia, SC, and is soon expanding to select hotels in Key West, FL.

The services of the ride-sharing company include: Rental of electric cycles, by the minute, half-hour, hour, and more. Zapp also has plans to introduce new vehicles such as electric assisted bicycles, and electric “jeep” style four and six passenger vehicles in the near future.

Zapp RideShare has 10,000 plus current users and plans to grow to more than 100,000 by the end of 2017 through expanding to 6-10 additional locations throughout the U.S.

This aggressive expansion of services and locations, according to Frank Scozzafava, CEO at Zapp, inspired a need to innovate its marketing, and communicate with consumers while they commute.

On January 19, Zapp announced how it would accomplish this goal.

The ride-sharing service partnered with MobileBridge, a leader in mobile engagement, to provide users with a better customer experience.

Commute with the commuters

The result of the meeting was a mobile application operated exclusively and integrated fully with the Mobilebridge platform.

The advantage not only provided Zapp with a more seamless backend process, but it also gave the ride-sharing company an opportunity to provide more interesting features for consumers.

“First, we are able to pop-up fun-facts in the app. For example, if a student has the Zapp app on their phone and get's within a certain proximity (controlled by us) of any location on a college campus we will send them an in-app message with a fun-fact about something interesting that happened at that location,” said Scozzafava. “The second thing we will use the MobileBridge technology for is to offer our users special deals and discounts on products and services that they use everyday.”

Additionally, the mobile application enhances user engagement, and helps create a reciprocally beneficial digital community, partnering with businesses in areas of Zapp RideShare operation.

“The end goal for marketing teams in the app-based ride share industry is to better engage potential customers via mobile and to provide those potential customers an incentive to utilize your product,” said Scozzafava. “College students are on a budget and if they have an affordable transportation option in Zapp along with saving money by using relevant coupons in our Zapp app, we've done our job.”

Zapp also partnered with local vendors in areas of operation to provide access to Zapp users through MobileBridge features and functionality. The application will provide users promotions to partnering vendors by utilizing beacons and geo-targeting capabilities.

“By being able to deeply segment their audience, they serve up only the right message or promotion that is relevant and interesting to that specific user,” said Amanda Wilson, vice president of global marketing at MobileBridge. “This is the kind of mobile engagement people want and are beginning to expect - highly personalized and relevant mobile experiences tailored to the individual user.”