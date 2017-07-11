One on One: Mahi de Silva on Building Conversational Experiences

Former CEO of one of the world's leading mobile ad platforms, Opera Mediaworks (now AdColony), Mahi de Silva is back in start-up mode as co-founder and CEO of Botworx. With billions of dollars of commerce taking place on platforms like WeChat, maybe the future of mobile marketing lies with messaging services and chatbots. If so, AI and Natural Language Processing will power it: Botworx aims to drive "real conversations and real outcomes" in that space.