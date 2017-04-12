One on One: Enter the GIFs, says David McIntosh

It's GIF season on mobile. David McIntosh shares what marketers need to know.

Emojis took the marketing world by storm over the last couple of years, but have since settled into their place in the digital communication toolkit. Though still wildly popular, emojis have lost much of their novelty. That same cannot be said for gifs.

While certainly not a new technology, gifs have become massively popular, particularly on mobile. For this edition of DMN's One on One podcast series, we're with David McIntosh, CEO at Tenor, the popular gif keyboard app for mobile. Here, we discuss the correct pronunciation of gif, how gifs fit in the marketing toolkit, and what gifs are attractive to marketers.