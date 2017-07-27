One on One: Daniel Kahtan and the Role of Apps in an Omnichannel World

The senior director of agency alliances at AppsFlyer discusses why marketers can't treat mobile like web and why having the right technology stack is crucial

Daniel Kahtan still considers mobile apps “the new kid on the block”; however, he knows that this newcomer is where marketers are investing their dollars — and for good reason, too. According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau's report “Digital Trends 2016: Consumer Usage, Ad Revenue, and Impact,” 51% of 2016's digital ad revenue came from mobile advertising.

In this podcast, Kahtan, senior director of agency alliances for mobile measurement platform AppsFlyer, discusses why marketers can't treat mobile apps and web the same way and why marketers need the right technology stack to measure mobile apps' effectiveness accurately.