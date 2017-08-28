August 28, 2017

Welcome to CMO Week

Welcome to CMO Week
Welcome to CMO Week

What makes a CMO? What does the path to the top of the brand marketing tree look like? What are some of the milestones along the way.

This week, DMN hands over the controls to some top CMOs to hear from them directly about their experiences, and get some gems of advice. We have CMO interviews coming up every day this week, and we'll be featuring some household name brands, as well as marketing chiefs at some of the vendors who supply the tech back-up which makes everything tick over.

So enjoy the week; hopefully learn from it; and we'll be back with all our usual content after Labor Day.

