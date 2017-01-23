January 23, 2017

VR, AR Do Not Apply to More Than Half of Marketers

Share this content:

The future of VR, AR is still a little ways off

Virtual Reality by HammerandTusk (Wren Handman)
Virtual Reality by HammerandTusk (Wren Handman)

“You can't teach an old dog new tricks.”

And you can't convince a seasoned marketer to test new technology as a 2017 Yes Lifecycle Marketing Channel Report illustrates. More than half of marketers said both virtually reality and augmented reality do not apply to their organization (55 and 57 percent, respectively), according to the report, citing they would rather achieve a mastery within “bread and butter” channels like email and social.

“The resistance towards flashier tactics like VR and AR indicates that marketers are more pragmatic about their plans to improve marketing efforts,” said the report. “Marketers will instead focus on concrete, yet forward-thinking tactics that reach customers at the right time and with the right message.”

While events such as CES create a tremendous amount of hype about VR and AI, the report showed a very low percentage of marketers surveyed are currently using VR (8 percent) or AR (7 percent). Similarly, only 21 percent are interest in implementing virtual reality and 25 percent augmented reality.

“This may indicate marketers are skeptical about how advanced tactics such as these will help them reach their goals,” said a Yes Lifecycle Marketing press release.

The future for marketers, according to the report, will rely heavily on dynamic offers, user-generated content and technological innovation.

Forty-six percent of marketers are not using dynamic offers currently, but plan to in 2017, and 38 percent say the same about user-generated content. However, when asked what they look for in marketing service providers, 31 percent of respondents ranked “technology innovation” as their top offering.

“They know improving the customer experience will require enhancing tried and true marketing tactics, but the right mindset is not enough,” said the report. “Smart marketers will look to marketing technology and service providers that provide the capabilities necessary to execute highly personalized, cross-channel marketing tactics.”

So, while VR and AI may seem like marketing's venture, it is clear the hype surrounding the technology is more augmented than reality.

Welcome to Future Week,a week at DMN where we're straining to look beyond the event horizon

See all of the pieces here.

Loading links....
Related Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Since 1985, Melissa Data has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa Data offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

Find out more here »

DMN's Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here