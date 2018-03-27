March 27, 2018

The ABM Mindset: Data, Alignment, And The Buy-In Challenge

What defines true marketing success?

As I sat on the plane on the way home from TOPO Summit in San Francisco last week, I couldn't help but think of the old Einstein quote:

“If you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing it is stupid.”

The same thing goes for B2B organizations trying to make sense of ABM. The game has changed, and the same old metrics don't apply to what is becoming a whole new way to think about the relationship between marketing and sales.

“We want to be as targeted as possible,” TOPO CEO Scott Albro said during his keynote speech. “Let's stop worrying about qualified leads, and start engaging.”

The annual conference brings sales and marketing leaders together for two days of discussion on the latest industry trends. What's notable about TOPO is the sheer honesty involved -- speakers and attendees were unafraid to admit their mistakes, ask for help, and throw their tech stacks up on a projector for the masses. Whether you were up on stage our out in the audience, you were there to learn.

TOPO added the ABM track to their conference after realizing a growing demand from their clients.

“It really reflects an overall shift in the business,” Tricia Mulbry, marketing manager, TOPO, said.

