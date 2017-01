Top 10 DMN Case Studies of 2016

Marketers have a ton of decisions to make, and not a ton of budget to make them with, so every decision counts in this business. What better way to make a case for a new technology or tactic than by referencing another company that found success with it?

That's part of why case studies continue to intrigue us and our audience, and that trend continued in 2016. Here are 10 of our favorites from throughout the year.