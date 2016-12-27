December 27, 2016

The Robots Took Over in 2016

Share this content:

A look back at the evolution of the conversation around, and application of, AI in marketing throughout 2016.

ExactTarget's Pardot acqusition reflects maturing market
ExactTarget's Pardot acqusition reflects maturing market

Artificial intelligence is probably the most hyped and misconceived trend in recent memory. Especially for marketers, who can't seem to grasp the not-at-all fine line between adaptive algorithms and the actual Turing definition of the technology.

Still, marketers are infatuated with the applications of cognitive systems that can help not only process the reams of data at their fingertips today, but also optimize it to deliver the superb experiences panelists have harped on about for years.

This year brought some strong campaigns that implemented AI systems, and saw the marketing world challenge itself in both understanding and producing true AI. Here are some of our marketing AI highlights from 2016.

Related Articles
Loading links....
Previous Post
Next Post
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

We recently were named B2B Magazine's Direct Marketing Agency of the Year, and with good reason: We make real, measureable, positive change happen for our clients. A full-service agency founded in 1974, Bader Rutter expertly helps you get the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right channels. As we engage our clients' audiences along their journey, direct marketing (email, direct mail, phone, SMS) and behavioral marketing (SEM, retargeting, contextual) channels deliver information relevant to the needs of each stage. We are experts at implementing and leveraging marketing technologies such as CRM and marketing automation in order to synchronize sales and marketing communications. Our team of architects and activators plan, execute, measure and adjust in real time to ensure the strategy is working as needed and change things if it's not.

Find out more here »

DMN's Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here