The Robots Took Over in 2016

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

A look back at the evolution of the conversation around, and application of, AI in marketing throughout 2016.



ExactTarget's Pardot acqusition reflects maturing market

Artificial intelligence is probably the most hyped and misconceived trend in recent memory. Especially for marketers, who can't seem to grasp the not-at-all fine line between adaptive algorithms and the actual Turing definition of the technology.

Still, marketers are infatuated with the applications of cognitive systems that can help not only process the reams of data at their fingertips today, but also optimize it to deliver the superb experiences panelists have harped on about for years.

This year brought some strong campaigns that implemented AI systems, and saw the marketing world challenge itself in both understanding and producing true AI. Here are some of our marketing AI highlights from 2016.