The Monday Stack: All ABM, All the Time?

All ABM all the time? Well, it makes a change from AI. With the Growth Acceleration Summit from ZoomInfo coming up this week, very much a B2B event, account-targeting and marketing/sales alignment are much on our minds. And here comes news from AdRoll, which just announced the availability of an enhanced ABM-focused advertising platform.

Prospecting and re-targeting are the watchwords for the San Francisco-based platform, which allows marketers to target based on a series of attributes — including job title, company size, and industry — and now provides data integration with Hubspot in addition to Marketo. The platform will also support personalized ads, incorporating CRM-sourced information like name and title.

If a journalist is ever stuck for a lead on ABM, he or she can always kick off with the observation that it's been around a long time, and was codified more than ten years ago by ITSMA (the IT Services Marketing Association, if you weren't sure). I didn't expect ITSMA's name to appear in my inbox last week, but it did — in association with the familiar ABM/AI vendor Demandbase, which last week joined forces with ITSMA to boost the development of ABM by combining advisory and education capabilities with technology.

ITSMA, Demandbase and the ABM Leadership Alliance (ABMLA) also announced the release of a new report on the state of ABM which outlines three approaches to the high-profile strategy: one-to-one, one-to-few, and one-to-many. After hearing competing views on ABM heavy versus ABM lite, and scaleable ABM, one thing is for sure: the terminology is not yet standardized. The report is free here.

Changing gear, CabinetM, the Boston-based interactive marketing tech directory (and more) launched a study — in partnership with MarketingOps.com and the Marketing Technology Association — to identify the core technology skills demanded by today's marketing environment. Last year, CabinetM began offering SkillStacks, a way for users to show off their skills by displaying their own, personalized marketing stack in resumes and on LinkedIn. The challenge now is to establish just which skills are most important.

CabinetM is asking marketers to spend ten minutes building a SkillStack (start here). The results are expected to show the skill categories required for key marketing positions and the most commonly used technologies in each skill category. "Our goal is to collect data over the next two months, and prepare a report by the end of year," CabinetM founder Sheryl Schultz says.

Not much is free in the world of marketing tech — unless you count tote bags and water bottles — but the DAM vendor Bynder just released a free version of their digital asset management technology. Called Bynder Orbit, the solution provides file management for documents, images, video, and other items.

Orbit is aimed at SMBs, although it includes AI-powered search and metadata filtering. And of course the free service is likely to serve as an on-ramp to Bynder's full set of services, used by global brands like KLM.

We rarely mention executive moves here, as there are simply too many of them: but here's one which caught the eye. Eric Marterella spent five years at Sprinklr, that perennial billion-dollar unicorn which is trying to rethink the whole of the enterprise around a social core. While there (this release says), he was "instrumental" in increasing revenues for 17 consecutive quarters and had a 90 percent client retention rate. Sprinklr has certainly been powering along, which is why it grabbed our attention to see Marterella join Lotame as a Chief Revenue Officer.

New York-based Lotame offers both a DMP and a distinct data exchange platform, and also seems to be on the up with international revenues growing 300% since 2015, and a 500% increase in total customers.

Monday Stack logo by Hilary Allison