The Hall of Femme Podcast: Leslie Dukker Doty, Time Inc

Leslie Dukker Doty, EVP of consumer marketing and revenue for Time Inc, sat down for a conversation with our then managing editor Elyse Dupre to discuss her remarkable career, and her passion for discovering consumers' emotional connections with brands.

Note: This conversation was recorded in 2017. It's the first of a continuing series of conversations with high achievers among women in marketing, as honored by the Marketing Hall of Femme.