The Hall of Femme Podcast: Amy Inlow, Albert
Amy Inlow, CMO of Albert, and a 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme honoree, talks about the technology scene in New York City, diversity in marketing, and how women are pushing the industry forward.
Company of the Week
USAData helps businesses find new customers and grow their current customers through a combination of data and digital marketing services, and easy-to-use SaaS technology products. We enrich customer data so businesses can more effectively target and communicate with customers, and connect them with their best look-alike prospects through digital and traditional channels. We make it easy through simple, self-serve applications and APIs, as well as through full-service programs managed by our Data and Digital experts.
The news organization aims to re-imagine storytelling with new AR capabilities
A round-up of Super Bowl-related marketing news, a look at Instagram's new business API, and a social advertising/cross-device partnership
OUTFRONT Media put Dogology, a relatively unknown startup, in the minds and hearts of a city that sees ad after ad after ad