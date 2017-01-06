January 06, 2017

The Best of DMN's Meet the Marketer

Giles House, CMO of CallidusCloud

Marketing is among the most creative and interesting professions around, so it stands to reason that the professionals behind the campaigns and strategies are equally compelling. We've found that to be the case through our Meet the Marker profile series.

These articles examine the tactics and careers of marketers behind some of the industry's leading technology brands. Here are some of our favorites from the last year. Check them out below.

Meet The Marketer: Penny Wilson, CMO of Hootsuite

"What I'm trying to do is drive customer-centricity and simplicity." That's how Penny Wilson, new CMO at Hootsuite (since October) describes her key mission. Speaking from her Vancouver home, Wilson talked about her tech-driven journey to her present role. "I have a bit of an eclectic background,"...

Meet the Marketer: Vicki Godfrey of Avention

"The way I'm defining myself is a B2C soul with a B2B mind," laughed Vicki Godfrey, CMO of Avention, the veteran Massachusetts-based business information and sales enablement platform. Godfrey explained her hybrid nature by pointing to her background: "I really grew up in the B2C world, with the customer...

Meet the Marketer: Mark Bornstein of ON24

"Conversations, not clicks." That's how Mark Bornstein, VP of Content Marketing at ON24, sees the future of customer engagement. Maybe it's a predictable position for a spokesperson for ON24 to take. After all, the San Francisco-based virtual event platform has built its business around the webinar--a...

Meet the Marketer: Jennifer Johnson of RingCentral

"I cut my teeth on the product marketing side, and I enjoyed connecting the dots between user needs and how technology could work to overcome their problems. But over the years, what's become interesting to me are patterns; the 'why' rather than the 'what.' What do companies believe in, and why do people...

Meet the Marketer: Jeff Ernst, CEO of Smync

It's hard to keep good news to yourself. When it comes to acquiring a desired smartphone, say, or receiving great service at a restaurant, customers choose to share their experiences with friends and family. These days that spread of good news is happening through different digital channels, be it...

Meet the Marketer: Giles House, CMO of CallidusCloud

Multichannel access to customers has impacted sales management as much as it has influenced marketing media strategy. New enterprise software has automated many managerial tasks, creating a potential for better decision making, but leaving some critical tasks isolated from overall strategy. Thus sales...

