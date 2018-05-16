May 16, 2018

The 2018 Marketing Hall of Femme Program and Awards Ceremony

Share this content:
The 2018 Marketing Hall of Femme Program and Awards Ceremony
The 2018 Marketing Hall of Femme Program and Awards Ceremony

The 2018 Marketing Hall of Femme inductees, and the Women to Watch, were announced on May 4.  Now you can put faces to the names right here, and see the details of the event we're putting together to celebrate their achievements, and provide learning and networking opportunities for an audience of women marketers.

On June 21, at the Dream Downtown in NYC, we'll be mingling, mixing, and hearing from a terrific line-up of speakers, include Maggie Chan Jones, our keynote speaker from Tenshey, Inc., advancing gender diversity through executive coaching.

We'll be hosting two panel discussions, "Pushing Forward in the #MeToo Era: What It Means For Female Executives," and "Women Helping Women – Mentoring a New Generation of Emerging Leaders." Panelists include Sam Skey, president and CRO of SheKnowsMedia, and former Hall of Femme honoree; Natalie Egan, CEO and founder of Translator, the world's first and only 360° platform for enterprise diversity and inclusion; and Ting Guo, head of operations at Penguin Pay

Learn more about the agenda and purchase tickets here. We hope to see you on June 21.

Recommended for you
Related Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

PAN Communications is an award-winning integrated marketing and public relations agency for B2B technology and healthcare brands. PAN's data-driven approach allows the firm to specialize in public relations, social media, content and influencer marketing, and data and analytics. PAN partners with brands to create unique, integrated campaigns that captivate audiences and drive measurable results. PAN services clients out of the firm's four offices: Boston, San Francisco, New York City and Orlando.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above