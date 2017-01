Sometimes the best source for marketing insight comes from marketers themselves. To that end, we ramped up our efforts to connect with industry insiders last year by accelerating our One on One Podcast series. We spoke with a number of marketing luminaries, and aim to interview even more throughout 2016. With that said, below are 10 of our favorite DMN podcasts from 2016.

One on One: Ben Hindman on Making a Splash With In-Person Marketing Ben Hindman is founder and CEO of New York-based Splash, an event marketing platform which this week announced the close of a $7 million Series B funding round. He sat down with Kim Davis to discuss the future of in-person marketing, the streams of data which events can generate, and how it all fits...

One on One: James Norwood on Delivering the Immersive Customer Experience Kim Davis chats with James Norwood, EVP, strategy and CMO for Episerver, talks about helping lean but growing brands create immersive customer experiences, and how technology can give them an edge.

One on One: All About Marketing to Consumers, says Kate O'Loughlin Kate O'Loughlin, SVP of Media Business at Tapad, talks about how cross-device identity can help marketers reach real people, and even optimize content view time.

One on One: Joe Hyland Says Webinars are a Data Play Kim Davis sits down just across the street from Dreamforce '16 with Joe Hyland, CMO of ON24, to discuss the evolution of webinars and webcasting as part of marketing strategy; and discusses the importance of video too.

One on One: Lewis Gersh on Turning Direct Mail Digital After ten years in venture capital, building a B2B marketing tech portfolio, Lewis Gersh, "Chief Stamp Licker" at Pebblepost, is using cutting-edge digital strategies, including programmatic, to create near-instant personalized direct mail marketing. He tells Kim Davis how—and also surveys solutions...

One on One: Sara Spivey Talks About the Data Goldmine Kim Davis sits down with Sara Spivey of Bazaarvoice to talk about her journey from technologist to marketer, and how Bazaarvoice leveraging data from its heritage crowdsourced review business to recreate itself as a digital data marketing company.

One on One: Ambitions Beyond Social with Ragy Thomas Geared exclusively for the enterprise market, Sprinklr is one of the leading companies to come out of the social media management space. CEO Ragy Thomas talks with Kim Davis about the company's rapid growth, explains how acquisition works for Sprinklr, and hints at an ambitious future.

One on One: Michael Jones on Digital Marketing's Best Kept Secret If 20 percent of digital conversions are being driven through affiliate marketing, that makes it the best secret in digital marketing according to Michael Jones, CEO of Pepperjam. Kim Davis talks to him about affiliate marketing's former bad reputation and how Pepperjam-- --set out to tame the "wild...

One on One: Chetan Kulkarni Hails the Chief Growth Officer Kim Davis sits down with Chetan Kulkarni, co-founder and CEO of international digital marketing company Vizury, to learn how marketing is increasingly becoming a profit center and a function which drives business growth.