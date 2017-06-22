June 22, 2017

Tech Marketers Shine on Forbes' Most Influential CMOs List

Share this content:

Marketers from SAP and Accenture join Facebook and Apple on the list.

Forbes has released its 2017 50 Most Influential CMOs list and, unsurprisingly, many of the spots went to CMOs in tech. 

Apple's Phil Schiller and Twitter's Leslie Berland each placed in the top 10.  Adobe's Ann Lewnes took the 14th spot, but 15 went to SAP, a prolific provider of a variety of business solutions, including machine learning, IoT, and data cloud platforms. Accenture's Roxanne Taylor also placed on the list at 37. 

Other CMOs of note for marketers include IBM's Michelle Peluso (36), Facebook's Gary Briggs (21) , Jeremy Burton of Dell (13), Microsoft's Chris Capossela (11), Cisco's Karen Walker (10), AirBnB's Jonathan Mildenhall (8), and Antonio Lucio from HP (2). The top spot went to Unilever's Keith Weed. 

Forbes compiled the list with help from LinkedIn and Sprinklr. CMOs were selected using a complex mix of data and social analysis, but were broadly chosen based on how they are working to be the CMOs of tomorrow, according to the list itself. Reaching that goal requires curiosity, courage, and an adaptability to what they see and hear in the market and on social.

 The full list is available here.

Related Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Brightcove is the world's leading video platform. The most innovative and respected brands confidently rely on Brightcove to solve their most demanding communication challenges because of the unmatched performance and flexibility of our platform, our global scale and reliability, and our award-winning service. With thousands of customers and an industry-leading suite of cloud video products, Brightcove enables customers to drive compelling business results.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above