Tech Giants File Legal Action Opposing US Entry Ban

The brief represents a rare coordinated action by a broad swath of the industry



Technology has spoken.

Giants of the tech industry, including leading companies in the marketing tech and adtech spaces, filed a legal brief opposing the U.S. administration's entry ban, according to The Washington Post. Signatories included Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Twitter, Uber, and Salesforce.

The amicus brief, which was filed by 97 companies in total with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, represents a rare coordinated action on U.S. President's Donald Trump's executive order by a broad swath of the industry.

The court is expected to rule within a few days on an appeal by the administration after a federal judge in Seattle issued late Friday a temporary restraining order putting the entry ban on hold.

"The Order represents a significant departure from the principles of fairness and predictability that have governed the immigration system of the United States for more than fifty years ...," the brief said. "The Order makes it more difficult and expensive for U.S. companies to recruit, hire, and retain some of the world's best employees. It disrupts ongoing business operations. And it threatens companies' ability to attract talent, business, and investment to the United States."

Other companies listed on the amicus brief included Lyft, Pinterest, Yelp, Square, Reddit, Kickstarter, Github, Glassdoor, Box, Mozilla, Dropbox, Twilio, Zynga, Medium and Pinterest.

In the legal briefing, the companies argue that the ban would hinder the economic growth “intimately tied” to immigration and that the order would damage the U.S.'s ability to attract the world's talent.

"Immigrants or their children founded more than 200 of the companies on the Fortune 500 list, including Apple, Kraft, Ford, General Electric, AT&T, Google, McDonald's, Boeing, and Disney.”