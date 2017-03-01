March 01, 2017

Tech Campaign, Honorable Mention: Yodle and Wilde Agency

Tech Campaign, Honorable Mention: Yodle and Wilde Agency
Tech Campaign, Honorable Mention: Yodle and Wilde Agency

To prove that direct mail was still viable to the online marketing company Yondle, Wilde Agency took a highly targeted, data driven approach, and executed against three mindsets, two of which focused on online market analysis of small businesses, with the third aimed at simplicity. The campaign used mail to drive customers to a personalized URL (pURL), which then drove customers to a demo.

The campaign powered a 40% lift in leads for Yondle, and a 100% higher life-in-response rate than the company's previous direct mail campaign. The pURLs drove a 37% conversion rate, with customers averaging 3.3 visits to their pURL's landing page.

