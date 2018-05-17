Spotlight on SiriusDecisions: Channel Marketing

SiriusDecisions

Channel marketing sounds straightforward, doesn't it? It's actually one of the more complex topics we address in this series of podcasts from the SiriusDecisions 2018 Summit. Maria Chien, service director, channel marketing strategies at SiriusDecisions explains the importance of investing in partner channels, and shows how partners need to be treated just like customers, even down to the level of having an ABM-type strategy to ensure they're fully empowered to sell and service your product.

This is the third of five podcasts with senior research staff at SiriusDecisions. They can all be found at our podcast page.