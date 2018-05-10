May 10, 2018

Spotlight on SiriusDecisions: ABM

Matt Senatore, Service Director, Account-Based Marketing at SiriusDecisions, says that ABM has moved beyond being just an option: It's now part of "the fabric of good B2B marketing and selling alike."  In this discussion, with Senatore and Bob Peterson, Senior Research Director, Account-Based Marketing, we learn about the practicalities of adopting and operationalizing ABM, from starting small, to using it to expand markets and identify new prospect accounts. There's some AI, of course, and the intriguing concept of an "ABM Charter," designed to get sales and marketing teams firmly on the same page.

This is the first of five podcasts with senior research staff at SiriusDecisions. The next will publish on May 16, and all will be hosted at our podcast page.

Since 1985, Melissa has helped thousands of companies clean, correct and complete contact data to better target and communicate with their customers. We offer a full spectrum of data quality solutions, including global address, phone, email, and name validation, identify verification - available for batch or real-time processes, in the Cloud or on-premise. Our service bureau provides dedupe, email/phone append and geographic/demographic append services for better targeting and insight. For direct mailers, Melissa offers easy-to-use address management/postal software, list hygiene services and 100s of specialty mailing lists - all with competitive pricing and excellent customer service.

