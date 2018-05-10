Spotlight on SiriusDecisions: ABM

Share this content:



linkedin

google

Email

Print

Matt Senatore, Service Director, Account-Based Marketing at SiriusDecisions, says that ABM has moved beyond being just an option: It's now part of "the fabric of good B2B marketing and selling alike." In this discussion, with Senatore and Bob Peterson, Senior Research Director, Account-Based Marketing, we learn about the practicalities of adopting and operationalizing ABM, from starting small, to using it to expand markets and identify new prospect accounts. There's some AI, of course, and the intriguing concept of an "ABM Charter," designed to get sales and marketing teams firmly on the same page.

This is the first of five podcasts with senior research staff at SiriusDecisions. The next will publish on May 16, and all will be hosted at our podcast page.