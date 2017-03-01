Social Media Marketing Company, Honorable Mention: Salesforce

Salesforce released its Marketing Cloud Social Studio in 2014, and has since grown the technology into one of the premier social listening and marketing tools on the market.

Social Studio — a self-serve intuitive solution for social media marketing — was designed to allow companies to efficiently manage and monitor their brand across social media. The tool helps marketers listen to social conversations about their brand, publish to social networks from a unified platform, and provides actionable analytics at every turn. More than that, Social Studio connects social activity to marketing and sales, and can do so at scale.