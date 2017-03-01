March 01, 2017

Social Media Marketing Company, Honorable Mention: Salesforce

Share this content:
Social Media Marketing Company, Honorable Mention: Salesforce
Social Media Marketing Company, Honorable Mention: Salesforce

Salesforce released its Marketing Cloud Social Studio in 2014, and has since grown the technology into one of the premier social listening and marketing tools on the market.

Social Studio — a self-serve intuitive solution for social media marketing — was designed to allow companies to efficiently manage and monitor their brand across social media. The tool helps marketers listen to social conversations about their brand, publish to social networks from a unified platform, and provides actionable analytics at every turn. More than that, Social Studio connects social activity to marketing and sales, and can do so at scale.

Loading links....
Previous Post
Related Articles
Related Topics
close

Next Article in Marketing Strategy

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

We recently were named B2B Magazine's Direct Marketing Agency of the Year, and with good reason: We make real, measureable, positive change happen for our clients. A full-service agency founded in 1974, Bader Rutter expertly helps you get the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right channels. As we engage our clients' audiences along their journey, direct marketing (email, direct mail, phone, SMS) and behavioral marketing (SEM, retargeting, contextual) channels deliver information relevant to the needs of each stage. We are experts at implementing and leveraging marketing technologies such as CRM and marketing automation in order to synchronize sales and marketing communications. Our team of architects and activators plan, execute, measure and adjust in real time to ensure the strategy is working as needed and change things if it's not.

Find out more here »

DMN's Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here