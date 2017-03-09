SAP Hosts First Digital Summit, Announces Extension of Customer Engagement Portfolio

The one-day event, which combined digital and physical elements, was the perfect platform to announce the omnichannel capabilities of the portfolio extension



SAP SE announced an extension of its customer engagement commerce cloud suite with the availability of the SAP Hybris Revenue Cloud solution at its first digital summit yesterday.

The one-day event, which combined digital and physical elements with live streaming sessions in three locations – Singapore, Munich, and New York – was the perfect platform to announce the omnichannel capabilities of the portfolio extension.

SAP Hybris Revenue Cloud gives users the capabilities for CPQ, order orchestration, and subscription billing, all in the cloud. It includes omnichannel capabilities to meet the needs of the personalized, outcome-based digital business model.

In addition, the Revenue Cloud is another SAP Hybris offering based on a microservices architecture that enables partners and customers to build and harness flexible extensions and solutions. The SAP Hybris cloud suite can run on SAP Hybris-as-a-Service (YaaS), which helps businesses rapidly and easily augment and enhance their existing solutions with microservices and SaaS applications.

The solution will be available initially in the US, followed by other countries during 2017, and will include a series of editions designed for different enterprise needs.

A demo of the cloud extension was presented at the New York digital summit location by Fergus O'Reilly, global VP of solution management. The demo included a variety of functions for the cloud, including an ability to set a “guided” purchasing model for consumers on the web.

“Rather than the customer having to wade through hundreds of products on the website, they are able to express their needs up front,” says O'Reilly. “For example, [on a power tools website] customers can now click on the ‘cordless drill' and ‘frequent usage' tabs, and the website will guide them to it.”

The Revenue Cloud also allows customers to connect to SAP's S/4HANA ERP solution for a single view, providing flexible, simplified reporting, and improved automation to better track and manage the health of customer relationships and the overall business.

The digital event, which had a theme of “Going Beyond Disruption,” also featured keynote sessions in each location by Jamie Anderson, SVP and chief marketing officer (from Singapore), Brian Walker, chief strategy officer (from Munich), and Carsten Thoma, president and co-founder of SAP Hybris (from New York). Additionally, customers and partners presented real life examples of innovation stories, detailing steps they took to transform their businesses.

“In the disruption economy, time and team are the two most powerful tools our customers have,” says Anderson.