Resolved on Better Marketing for 2018: Part Three

In 2018, my marketing strategy is going to include…Looking holistically at the entire customer journey to have a deep understanding of customers, leveraging data to make better decisions, and to creating more compelling engagement programs. — Jill Rowley, Chief Growth Advisor, Marketo

In 2018, I'm going to use marketing technology to...help brands, agencies and media companies gain more transparency into where their ad spend is going and where it's performing the best, while enabling them to easily allocate and reallocate spend across multiple formats, vendors and screens by leveraging easy-to-use comparative insights and analytics. The result: better visibility, better efficiency with better yield and performance. — Kerry Bianchi, CEO, Visto

In 2018, my wish for marketing or marketing tech is…For CMOs to have tools that will give them the insights into the performance of their campaigns, programs, even their teams; to defend the value of their spend, and be more effective in running the business of marketing. — Jill Rowley, Chief growth advisor, Marketo

In 2018, my marketing strategy is going to include...Omnichannel! Whether B2B or B2C, marketers want to deliver highly-personalized, customer-centric marketing that is agnostic to screen, format, walled or open inventory. I know that I'm most impressed by ads that target me based on accurate information about my purchase behaviors, likes, dislikes and even location. That's what turns noise into timely, valuable offers and useful information. Kerry Bianchi, CEO, Visto

In 2018, I need to see this happen in marketing or marketing tech: Marketers must expose themselves to new techniques and adopt new technologies that will enable them to adapt and keep up with their customers. Sales and marketing alignment is not enough; it's time for teams to partner and unify around technologies that are connected — not redundant — and can provide the insights to engage effectively with customers throughout their journeys. — Jill Rowley, Chief Growth Advisor, Marketo

In 2018, my wish for marketing or marketing tech is...That we'd spend less time talking about transparency and more doing something about it. There is still a lot that is obscured in the media supply chain that we can reveal through a combination of better cost and delivery visibility from vendors, the use of ad tech that simplifies ad execution, analytics and optimization, the embrace of common metrics and tools across the industry to give us cleaner supply, and overall improved inter-connectivity across the ad stack. — Kerry Bianchi, CEO, Visto

In 2018, I'm going to use marketing technology to...provide increasingly relevant insights to brands and media agencies. Location data, in particular, should help marketers translate real-world behaviors into an efficient marketing mix, to drive and connection decisions about activation, measurement and analytics. Marketers should embrace location data for cross-channel measurement to understand why certain channels are over and under performing, and use those insights as a starting point to decide on where to allocate their budgets. It's imperative for brands to master their marketing mix to keep pace with continued shifts in how consumers are interacting with brands. — Duncan McCall, CEO, PlaceIQ

In 2018, I need to see this happen in marketing or marketing tech...Our industry needs more collaboration and cooperation in order to resolve the current clash we have between past practices for pricing and management, and current demands for transparency. While fixing such huge issues in a single year is overly ambitious, I hope to see 2018 as the transition year, where we see more cross-channel and cross-vendor tools that support marketers' needs to easily orchestrate, allocate, optimize and analyze performance of their ad buys in more brand-safe and transparent ways. — Kerry Bianchi, CEO, Visto

In 2018, my wish for marketing is...to continue to elevate your role in the organization by anchoring your decisions in data, focusing on generating revenue outcomes and to be the champion of the customer inside your company. — Judd Marcello, EVP, Global Marketing, Cheetah Digital