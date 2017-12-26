Resolved on Better Marketing for 2018: Part One

In 2018, my marketing strategy is going to include...a brand story based on purpose. Brand differentiation will come from the "good" they are able to enact in the world. Consumers today want to know that the brands they choose, stand for change, and purpose, and have values that align with their own. In today's socially and environmentally conscious world, it's imperative that purpose be the lifeblood of your company; and your brand is the foremost way to portray your company's purpose-driven story. — Alicia Tillman, CMO, SAP

In 2018, I'm going to use marketing technology to...help the industry keep scaling connected TV. Networks and content owners have made a lot more CTV inventory available. Now advertisers can target the same audiences from their digital campaigns on the largest screen in the home. And for the first time, an advertiser can measure the precise impact of their TV advertising on sales lift. As CTV commands more spend in 2018, I think marketers will get the truest picture they've ever had about when their TV campaigns are working, and when they aren't. — Brian Stempeck, Chief Client Officer, The Trade Desk

In 2018, I'm going to use marketing technology to...engage with customers and prospects using a multichannel mobile approach, capitalizing on text messaging, mobile wallet notifications and email. Though I am a B2B marketer, I want to communicate like B2C companies since everyone is human! The technology I plan to use will be powered not only by my company's platform, but also by our partners throughout the marketing cloud with whom we have direct integration. Integration is important because it allows me to optimize the brand experience for the customers I'm reaching, whether through email, text, mobile push, etc. — Sophie Vu, CMO, Vibes

In 2018, I'm going to use marketing technology to...continue to reduce the friction among our audiences, our partners/sponsors and our brand. We will expand our use of AI and cognitive learning to derive insights, trends and ideas from the millions of minutes of audio voices our audiences submit to us, as well as the engagement around our content. And we will use marketing tech to further expand our research, survey and development capabilities with the millions of teens and tweens we engage with every day. Technology is simply a tool to help us be more creative, NOT less creative. — Paul Beck, CMO, Storybooth

In 2018, my marketing strategy is going to include...the latest and greatest engagement channels that today's consumers expect to be reached through, like text messaging. It is my philosophy that B2B marketing tactics shouldn't look any different from marketing to consumers. At Vibes, we will incorporate more visuals and video content into our messaging and look for more ways to have our audience opt-in to our content. Consumers' attention spans keep shortening, so we are continuously looking at new ways to convey our messages that are concise, targeted and personalized. — Sophie Vu, CMO, Vibes

In 2018, our marketing strategy is going to include...stronger global expansion in natural language, deeper levels of engagement and broader cross-platform distribution of our content. Our content is our audience and our audience is our content, so research and analytics, much of which will be pioneered, will continue to ensure we can make the deep emotional connections that drive our growth. This also ensures our growth remains authentic and organic as our audiences see through agendas and manufactured values. — Paul Beck, CMO, Storybooth

In 2018, I'm going to use marketing technology to...improve the lives of the "creative" in every person. — Peter Hobolt Jensen, director of digital innovation/CDO, Moleskine SpA

In 2018, my marketing strategy is...to leverage a unique "people plus technology" approach to maximize brand visibility and strength while simultaneously driving significant revenue. We're living in an era of digital transformation and shift across every aspect of our lives. We need to leverage social media, AI and video to provide compelling and relevant answers to questions they don't even know they have yet. — Jeanniey Mullen, Global CMO, Mercer

In 2018, my marketing strategy is going to include...a focus deep below the line mechanics that trigger personal ambitions, aspirations and connections. — Peter Hobolt Jensen, Director of Digital Innovation/CDO, Moleskine SpA

In 2018, I'm going to use marketing technology to...prioritize personalization, increase pipeline velocity and improve conversion rates. In 2017 we made a significant investment in our tech stack. In 2018 we will operate with a full-funnel mentality to deliver value to our prospects and our sales partners at every stage, including post-funnel. — Judd Marcello, EVP, Global Marketing, Cheetah Digital

In 2018, I'm going to use marketing technology to…take a data-driven approach that finally gets rid of the inefficiencies that are eating up huge chunks of marketing spend and handicapping ROI. Digital marketing programs that don't optimize using the data for key modifiers such as time, device and location waste an average of 6.6% of their budget not optimizing for time of day, 9.1% of their budget not optimizing for device and 18.6% of their budget not optimizing for location by city. — Chaitanya Chandrasekar, CEO, QuanticMind