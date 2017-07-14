July 14, 2017

Podium: Best Places to Work Winner (Mid-Sized Companies)

Share this content:
Podium: Best Places to Work Winner (Mid-Sized Companies)
Podium: Best Places to Work Winner (Mid-Sized Companies)

Although Podium is the winner in the mid-sized companies category of our Best Places to Work Awards, it's actually not much older than a start-up. Head-quartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, it's been easing interactions between consumers and  businesses since 2014.

Billing itself as powering "local interaction," Podium aims to "make it easy for local businesses and customers to interact via familiar channels." Podium provides tools to invite customer reviews, and centralizes the reviews in a dashboard, making reputation management easier, providing a location-based overview of reviews, and allowing engagement with customers in the channels they're using.

With 175 US employees, Podium was toward the lower end of our mid-sized category. But employees had many good things to say about the Podium office culture:

  • "Passionate, competitive, supportive and fun."
  • "Collaborative, energizing and limitless."
  • "Anti-drama, collaborative, supportive, driven, positive."
  • "Everyone hustles, and nobody is entitled."

Podium scored high across the board, with near-maximum scores for camaraderie — as the above comments suggest — and for the fast-pace of the working environment. It also scored 99% on access to senior executives, over 90% on opportunities to cross-train and opportunities to lead projects. Indeed, Podium had very few low scores, one being a lack of diversity at a senior level, possibly reflecting that's it's a relatively new and small company.

Overall thoughts?  Here's one remarkable tribute: "Podium is hands down the best job I've ever had. I used to hate waking up in the morning and going to my old job. Podium changed that. Every day I come to work and are greeted by people that want to succeed and progress in their careers. I am very grateful to have such an incredible, inspiring place to work every day." Another employee echoed this: "Twenty years of experience and I've never been any place better." 

Our congratulations to Podium.

Similar Articles
Related Topics

Sign up to our newsletters

Company of the Week

Brightcove is the world's leading video platform. The most innovative and respected brands confidently rely on Brightcove to solve their most demanding communication challenges because of the unmatched performance and flexibility of our platform, our global scale and reliability, and our award-winning service. With thousands of customers and an industry-leading suite of cloud video products, Brightcove enables customers to drive compelling business results.

Find out more here »

Career Center

Check out hundreds of exciting professional opportunities available on DMN's Career Center.  
Explore careers in digital marketing, sales, eCommerce, marketing communications, IT, data strategies, and much more. And don't forget to update your resume so employers can contact you privately about job opportunities.

>>Click Here

Relive the 2017 Marketing Hall of Femme

Click the image above