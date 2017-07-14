Podium: Best Places to Work Winner (Mid-Sized Companies)

Although Podium is the winner in the mid-sized companies category of our Best Places to Work Awards, it's actually not much older than a start-up. Head-quartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, it's been easing interactions between consumers and businesses since 2014.

Billing itself as powering "local interaction," Podium aims to "make it easy for local businesses and customers to interact via familiar channels." Podium provides tools to invite customer reviews, and centralizes the reviews in a dashboard, making reputation management easier, providing a location-based overview of reviews, and allowing engagement with customers in the channels they're using.

With 175 US employees, Podium was toward the lower end of our mid-sized category. But employees had many good things to say about the Podium office culture:

"Passionate, competitive, supportive and fun."

"Collaborative, energizing and limitless."

"Anti-drama, collaborative, supportive, driven, positive."

"Everyone hustles, and nobody is entitled."

Podium scored high across the board, with near-maximum scores for camaraderie — as the above comments suggest — and for the fast-pace of the working environment. It also scored 99% on access to senior executives, over 90% on opportunities to cross-train and opportunities to lead projects. Indeed, Podium had very few low scores, one being a lack of diversity at a senior level, possibly reflecting that's it's a relatively new and small company.

Overall thoughts? Here's one remarkable tribute: "Podium is hands down the best job I've ever had. I used to hate waking up in the morning and going to my old job. Podium changed that. Every day I come to work and are greeted by people that want to succeed and progress in their careers. I am very grateful to have such an incredible, inspiring place to work every day." Another employee echoed this: "Twenty years of experience and I've never been any place better."

Our congratulations to Podium.