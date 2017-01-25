One on One: There's a Problem with Programmatic, says Keith Sibson
Programmatic is a boon for advertisers, allowing automated serving of vast quantity of ads at ever lower cost. But wait — declining revenues from ads is bad news for publishers. You might know Keith Sibson, VP of product and marketing at email-to-omnichannel platform PostUp for his recent blog here casting skepticism on 1:1 personalization. In this podcast he has some equally direct and disturbing views about programmatic, ad blocking, and the pressures on publishing.